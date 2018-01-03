Registration is open for our 2018 Docent Training Class!

For anyone who’s dreamed of owning and showing off a world-class car collection– without having to wipe up the drips or check the tires– the California Automobile Museum’s docent program might just be the answer. Their world-recognized docent course is a unique and enjoyable educational experience as well as an opportunity to get involved as a key volunteer ina fascinating Museum.

Our 33rd Docent Training Class will begin on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at the Museum.

We are seeking men and women interested in automobiles and their history who wish to become docents. Docents are volunteer teachers/tour guides who interpret the museum’s story to people from around the globe; they are the Museum’s personal outreach to its visitors.

This 20-week program is presented by the docent training coordinator and taught by 57 subject- matter experts in automotive history, the world’s many makes and makers of automobiles, and interpretation skills. Also included are field trips to other automotive museums.

Extensive prior knowledge of cars isn’t required, but candidates should enjoy working with people, have an interest in sharing automotive history, be at least 18 years old and able to donate two three-hour docent shifts monthly for two years following graduation.

A $99.00 fee covers the extensive course materials and a year’s membership in the California Vehicle Foundation, host organization to the California Automobile Museum.